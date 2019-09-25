SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska awarded 117 undergraduate and graduate degrees in August 2019 to students who completed their course work.
Graduates from the York area include: Shelli Mueller of Exeter, M.Ed.; Ruth Kowalski of Geneva, M.Ed. and Keith Wolverton of Seward, B.S.
