SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska named 263 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester.
The following York area students were named to the honors list: Kelly Albers of Seward; Anna Armbrust of Seward; Grace Barry of Seward; Gage Boehm of Seward; Camille Bolte of Seward; Nicholas Boys of Seward; Mika Brees of Seward; Ross Briggs of Seward; Sydney Brown of Seward; Lindsey Carley of Seward; Alison Coomer of Seward; Tiffany Davis of Seward; Lukas Ericson of Seward; Shanda Fujan of Seward; Katie Funk of Seward; Brooke Gettman of Seward; Bethany Gillet of Seward; Alayna Goldsmith of Seward; Maggie Goltz of Seward; Faith Greenmyer of Seward; Joseph Greenmyer of Seward; Amanda Hakes of Seward; Kordell Hamer of Seward; Evan Hayden of Seward; William Helmer of Seward; Rebekah Hinrichs of Seward; Sophia Hoelz of Seward; Kamryn Horner of Seward; Mariah Huneke of Seward; Olivia Johnson of Seward; Erich Kenow of Seward; Marissa Kroft of Seward; Philomena Lammers of Seward;Jonathan Landrey of Seward; Erin Lindeman of Seward; Nicholas Little of Seward; Jordan Long of Seward; Tristen Metzger of Seward; Elisha Meyer of Seward; Benjamin Moll of Seward;Ella Moll of Seward; Sabra Moore of Seward; Matthew Murphy of Seward; Julia O’Laughlin of Seward; Lindsey Overbeck of Seward; Tia Pawlowski of Seward; Annemarie Pico of Seward; Benjamin Pratt of Seward; Audrey Rich of Seward; Samuel Rose of Seward; Aaron Rudloff of Seward; Sara Sauceda of Seward; Mckenna Schardt of Seward; Lindee Schultz of Seward; Murphy Sears of Seward; Natalie Sloup of Seward; Rachel Smithley of Seward; Miranda Stamm of Seward; Miranda Unverferth of Seward; Jordyne Vanselow of Seward; Sarah Warneke of Seward; Emily Wetzel of Seward; Ashley Eller of Shelby; Elisa Kurth of Stromsburg; Tucker Platt of Stromsburg; Reegon Cast of York; Lauren Kaliff of York; Kenna Miller of York and Kylee Nixon of York.
