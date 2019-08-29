Confirmed case of mumps at YMS

YORK—York Public Schools Administration distributed a letter to parents and guardians concerning a confirmed case of mumps at York Middle School.
“Our plan is to communicate with families with as much accurate information as possible,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew.
Notification was sent directly to parents and guardians, and posted on social media. “We first reached out to students who are more susceptible in general,” Bartholomew said. “Four Corners [Health Department] and York Public Schools continue to work together. Our students’ safety is our top priority.”
Mumps can entail any facial swelling, jaw pain, earache, fever, fatigue – or, for males, testicular swelling. In their letter to parents, York Public Schools stated “Mumps is spread by close contact with an infected person through coughing, sneezing, and direct contact with the saliva of an infected person (i.e. sharing cups, eating utensils, etc.). People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin.”
As of July 19, 2019, Nebraska has had between 3 and 19 confirmed cases of the mumps this year, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also reports that over that same time period, 45 states and the District of Columbia in the U.S. reported mumps infections in 1,799 individuals.
The district’s letter to parents and guardians is as follows:
***IMPORTANT Information for York Middle School Parents***
August 28, 2019
Dear Parent/Guardian:
A confirmed case of mumps has been identified in a child at York Middle School. If your child is vaccinated against mumps, his/her risk of getting mumps is low, but it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mumps.
Mumps symptoms include swollen glands in front of and below the ear which may last two or more days. Other symptoms may include headache, low-grade fever, and earache. Children who develop the above symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider.
Mumps is spread by close contact with an infected person through coughing, sneezing, and direct contact with the saliva of an infected person (i.e. sharing cups, eating utensils, etc). People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin.
Children and adults who are not immunized or have not completed the mumps vaccine series [two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR)] should start or continue getting the shots. Please discuss your family’s history of vaccines with your health care provider.
Public Health recommendations include:
1. Monitoring students and staff for signs and symptoms. If anyone develops signs and symptoms of mumps, he/she should be excluded from activities, quarantined for at least 5 days, and evaluated by a health care provider.
2. Vaccinations for those that have not received two doses of MMR vaccine.
3. Good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of mumps.
Wash hands frequently
Always cover your nose and mouth when sneezing
Dispose of used tissues properly and promptly
Do not share cups, water bottles, eating utensils, etc.
At this point in time, there is no reason to panic. We have met with Four Corners Health and are waiting for a recommendation from the State Department of Health and Human Services regarding school attendance for students that have not been immunized or for students that are more susceptible to illness. As a parent you may elect to not send your student(s) temporarily to York Middle School for safety concerns. Our goal with this letter is to communicate and be transparent with this issue.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact your health care provider or Four Corners Health Department at (402)362-2621. For more information on Mumps, go to www.cdc.gov\mumps .
If you or anyone in your family are experiencing any facial swelling, jaw pain, earache, or for males, testicular swelling, you should refrain from public activities and contact your doctor or other health care provider for evaluation, even if you have been vaccinated.
Sincerely,
Kenny Loosvelt – York Middle School Principal