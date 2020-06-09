YORK – The Holthus Convention Center in York is now open for events – with regulations and modifications.
After being closed to the public for months, the doors opened Monday morning.
“We have received our approval from the Four Corners Health Department,” convention center director, Terri Carlson, told the city council during their recent meeting (which was held in the convention center ballroom to allow for legal social distancing).
Because the convention center has a rated capacity of more than 500 people, she was mandated to submit a plan for reopening to Four Corners officials, which she did. And as she said, it was approved.
The 18-page document outlines the many things that will take place at the convention center in order for events to be legally held. Those measures include the use of face coverings, temperature screenings at the entrance, escalated sanitation, adhereing to strict regulations for holding weddings, and much, much more.
Carlson said she would like to purchase one stand-alone temperature screening technology unit that could be placed at the entrance. This would check each person’s temperature, to ensure no fever exists, before they are allowed to enter. By purchasing this equipment, which would likely cost about $2,000-$3,000, she would not have to have the station manned by a person. The workers in the facility would be electronically notified if someone failed to pass the temperature check – and the person would know immediately as well.
“I think it would be a plus to have this here, for the people entering and having events, to feel comfortable knowing we are taking people’s temperatures, people with fevers and who are sick are not entering,” Carlson said. “It’s a safety precaution and people can be assured we are doing everything we can to make sure all precautions are being taken.”
York City Administrator Joe Frei said there were other things that could be done, rather than the purchase of the temperature checking device, such as “having people fill out questionnaires, or having a sign telling them about social distancing. It’s a self-reflection and everyone is doing it differently. When the current directed health measure expires, we will probably be dealing with someone different. At this point, it is not mandated to do temperature checks.”
“All of those other precautions are already going to be done, there’re are in my 18 pages of detailed plans and practices,” Carlson said to Frei.
And she also corrected him regarding what other centers are doing – saying everyone else, other community centers and convention centers, are requiring temperature checks.
“And I don’t see any of this changing for quite a while,” Carlson said further. “This will go on for quite some time, and remember there is also the aspect of the flu. This would be an extra layer of safety for events.”
The council asked Carlson to get pricing options, for the device, and bring those figures back to their next regular meeting.
Meanwhile, staff members will man the entrance to take temperatures as people enter.
