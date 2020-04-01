YORK – Dusty J. Morehead, 31, of Utica, who is a convicted sex offender, has been charged with enticement by electronic communications device, a Class 4 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony.
Morehead was convicted of sexual assault of a child in March, 2010, in Seward County. He is included on Nebraska’s sex offender registry, as a 25-year registrant.
Now, in York County, he is facing two new felonies that carry a possible total maximum sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted.
According to court documents, the case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department. It is alleged that Morehead had conversations of a sexual nature with a minor female, via cell phone, and it is alleged that the two shared nude pictures with each other via Snapchat.
Morehead was arrested and he submitted a written waiver of a preliminary hearing to the York County Court.
The case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
