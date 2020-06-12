YORK — A semi packed with fresh fruit and vegetables came to the parking lot of New Heights Assembly Church in York, ready to distribute healthy food to those in need.
Area churches’ pastors and volunteers loaded up vans and cars with the flats of food, destined for the stomachs of the hungry. Local schools and shelters also took advantage of the opportunity to help those they serve.
According to a June 4 news release, Convoy of Hope has delivered over 20 million meals since mid-March. The faith-based nonprofit seeks to “feed the world” through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach and disaster assistance. They work via non-profit organizations – like churches and businesses – to help those in need. New Heights Assembly Church Pastor Lance Loven said volunteers and Convoy of Hope will make a difference in the community. “This is a great way to bless the community,” he said. “We’re hoping that they (Convoy of Hope) will come back.”
Convoy of Hope specializes in helping rural churches – like those in York. They offer training and mentorship to rural churches, in order to enhance their presence in their communities.
