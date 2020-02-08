YORK -- The Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation, along with Midwest Bank, would like to announce the grants given this past year to very deserving organizations in local communities.
The Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation began as a way for the Cooper family to give back to the communities in which Midwest Banks are located. The family felt it was important to show appreciation for and foster new relationships within those communities and has been doing so for many years. The Foundation’s purpose is to support health, education and recreation in the communities that Midwest Bank serves.
These communities include Creighton, Deshler, Lincoln, Norfolk, Pierce, Pilger, Plainview, Wisner & York and each have benefited from Cooper Foundation Grants. In York for 2019, Friends of Kilgore Library received $1,000 for book clubs at the Kilgore Library; York Public Schools received $750 for their after-school program/summer program; and CASA received $1,200 towards training.
Over the years, the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation has been honored to give over $935,000 to local organizations. The Cooper Foundation appreciates the opportunity to make these contributions and looks forward to continuing the long-standing tradition.
