YORK — Typically, West Point’s admission rate hovers just above 10%.
Applicants must fill out an application, compose essays, pass a physical test and receive a recommendation from a U.S. Congressional Representative.
York High School graduate Max Kohmetscher made the class of 2023 cut, joining the prestigious military academy for a first year like no other.
Following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the school did something new as cadets had to return home unexpectedly. West Point has never had online classes, Kohmetscher said, adding that some students struggle staying on task while taking online coursework. He didn’t see this at West Point. “We didn’t have that problem,” Kohmetscher said. “I think it went better than most schools. The majority of people worked really hard.”
Engaging, knowledgeable instructors helped keep Kohmetscher on task. “The teachers we had were really good,” he said. Kohmetscher was particularly impressed with his English teacher. “He really opened my mind.” As a result, Kohmetscher is considering adding an English major to his current major in Military History.
Kohmetscher said he’s felt good about how West Point is handling the coronavirus pandemic in general. “I trust our higher leadership to keep us safe.” He takes his temperature twice a day – once before 10 a.m. and again after 4 p.m. – then reporting the results to West Point. Spending an extra-long stint in York has put COVID-19 in perspective, Kohmetscher said. “Living in York it’s not on my mind as much, but for some of my friends it’s a bigger issue.”
Kohmetscher – usually active and out-and-about – struggled finding things to do in York, due to directed health measures. He took up – and excelled at – hunting, putting some of the shooting skills gained at West Point to use.
Kohmetscher returns to West Point July 17, where things will be different but in some ways the same. “It’s been so long since I’ve been there it’s that awkward stage I was in before I got accepted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.