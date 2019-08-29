YORK COUNTY—The York Research Center arm of Corteva Agriscience recently inaugurated its first-annual Youth Field and Safety Day.
The event, held at Corteva Agriscience’s York Research Center, invited area third-graders to the facility to learn about Corteva itself, plus teaching the importance of agriculture and safety and encouraging future careers in agriculture.
“One of Corteva’s goals is doing some type of community initiative project,” said Samantha Kaliff, Senior Research Associate at Corteva. Kaliff was Lead of the Community Initiative Committee. “We heard that Dallas Center, a Corteva research station in Iowa, did this last year, so we wanted to try it, too.”
“There was a corporate effort to increase their community involvement, but how we wanted to implement it was up to the York Research Center,” said Tom O’Brien, Research Operations Lead at the York Research Center. “We depend on our local communities to operate every day and Corteva aims to take an active role in making a difference in the community we work and live in,” he said.
The team effort involved everyone at the York Research Center, who offered their expert knowledge on the company’s row-crop development and its effects on agriculture. Stations included a hands-on crop tour, a specialty crop tour, a drone demonstration; as well as topics about how agriculture “feeds the world,” information on field equipment and safety, the transition from Pioneer and Mycogen to Corteva, insects and careers in agriculture.
“This project started with eight of us on a planning committee,” Kaliff said. “We had somewhat of a draft to follow because another Corteva station had put on a field day last year, but we also wanted to come up with our own ideas. We came up with a few different station ideas that would have the most impact on younger students and that fit well with our staff.”
Both O’Brien and Kaliff deemed the first-year effort a success. “We learned a lot about ways we could improve the experience for the kids next year, but for the first time trying to do something like this at our research facilities I thought it went very well,” O’Brien said.
Feedback from the participating schools was also positive, Kaliff said. “We received feedback from one school already, and they would be interested in coming back next year.”
Third-graders from Centennial Public School, St. Joseph Catholic School, Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School and McCool Junction Public School attended. Over 70 students took part in the morning’s activities.
“Everyone enjoyed working with the kids,” Kaliff said. “There was a lot of information provided, but even if the students went away knowing just a little more about ag, it was a win for us.”