YORK – During a special meeting this week, the York City Council agreed to sign off on documents indicating permanent easements in the areas of railroad crossings at Division Avenue and East 25th Street.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad asked for easements at these crossings. It had been assumed that for the last 100-plus years, such documents indicating this historical agreement between the railroad and the city of York already existed.
But it was discovered, during the course of the lengthy quiet zone project, that such paperwork couldn’t be found.
The railroad also asked for $5,500 plus a $2,000 administrative/processing fee to establish these historic easements.
Without the easement agreements and payment, the quiet zone project (which is nearly done after more than a decade) would have again become stagnant.
All council members, with the exception of Councilman Ron Saathoff, were present and voted unanimously to approve the easements and the payment, in order for the quiet zone project to proceed.
