YORK – With the next phase of the downtown revitalization project set to begin, the council had to again approve the guidelines for how the financing will work and what types of projects are acceptable.
As explained by York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul, the guidelines stayed pretty much the same as they were in the first round – just dates and other small alterations had to be made in this round of paperwork.
$400,000 in Nebraska Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization funds will be awarded during this round, which will be given out in small grants (forgivable loans) to property owners that are approved by the council. Property owners apply, a committee reviews the applications and then the council makes the decision regarding the awards.
The individual project grants will range from $1,000 to $50,000.
Numerous projects were completed during the first round of this project.
The goals of the project are to enhance the historical quality of the downtown area, improve the economic potential of individual buildings and the downtown area in general, strengthen property values, improve the appearance of buildings and encourage pride in the downtown area.
Eligible improvements include the rehabilitation of buildings and single family residences are not eligible for this program.
The program requires a minimum 25 percent match from the property owner as far as total construction costs. Matching funds from the applicant cannot be from the City of York CDBG Reuse Loan Funds.
Work during this phase of the project must be completed and invoices must be submitted before Nov. 20, 2021.
Eligible improvements include the rehabilitation of sidewalks, building facades and structural components. This can include brick/masonry repair or restoration; new or replacement of awnings and signs; exterior wall repairs; mounted façade lighting; entries, door and window repairs and replacements; miscellaneous façade improvements; façade code violation eradication; repairs of building code compliance issues; painting in combination with other work.
Each application will be considered as a stand-alone application and each that is sent to the council will be considered in the same way.
Because these are considered forgivable loans, applicants will be required to sign a promissory note and improvements must remain intact for a minimum of five years – changes to funded improvements prior to five years may trigger repayment.
The council signed off on the guidelines for the second phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.