YORK – The York City Council Chambers were full Thursday evening as many York area residents came to hear and testify during the first reading of three ordinances that address residential group homes and group care facilities in the city of York.
Mayor Barry Redfern started the conversation addressing the council and the room stating for clarification that while the ordinances have been brought forward due to the proposed New Life Place transitional facility, these ordinances have the potential to affect all organizations, such as Mosaic and others.
“We don’t have any provisions for group homes, although we’ve had group homes in the past and do now so we need to address,” York City Attorney Charley Campbell said. “We looked at other communities and gained sample ordinances. Samples were reviewed by the planning commission and ordinance committee and the recommendation is that the city allow by special use permit for all the R districts.”
R-3 districts would allow for establishment, if under six occupants, without a special use permit. (Read YNT article detailing each ordinance.)
Addressing the council, Mayor Redfern instructed, “That is the recommendation before you. But that does not have to be the ordinance you pass.”
Councilwoman Shelia Hubbard, a member of the ordinance committee, explained that while the other members of the Ordinance Committee wanted all three ordinances to require special use permits, she pushed for the R-3 district to allow establishment with under six occupants without a special use permit in consideration of domestic violence safe homes that might be established in the future, and the desire for them to not have their address published to ensure the safety of their occupants.
As stated at the start of the hearing, these ordinances are not for New Life Place specifically, but much of the public testimony did touch on the proposed transitional facility.
The first to address members of the council was Carlos Monzón, attorney for New Life Place.
“It is our hope to open a transitional home in York County,” Monzón said. “We have a concern over the limit on six individuals.”
Addressing prior concerns regarding oversight and parking from a previous council meeting (read that story here) he went on to say, “They are going to be supervised. They will be concentrating on treatment and employment to be integrated back into the community. We’ve hired three individuals, two in York County, who are licensed therapists to handle anything that might happen.”
Additionally, Monzón stated, “In our experience, these individuals don’t have cars.” In his closing remarks, Monzón said, “We’re not bringing Martians. These are people from York, from that courthouse, that have been ordered by that judge, for this type of treatment.”
Many residents from the neighborhood where New Life Place has purchased the former Epworth house also addressed the council.
“I live two blocks away and I have no fear” Ayla McCarty said.
“What they are trying to do here is a great thing. There should be something here. There are so many women here,” Brittany McCarty said, addressing the council.
“I’ll address the ordinance as is the purpose of the meeting, not the specific house,” Jerad Sorgenfrei said. “I also think it is appropriate that the women have a place to go. However, I think it is important that the council and the community have an input when they (group homes) come into the community. There are a lot of homes in R-3 that could have group homes,” in reference to the allowance of no special permit required if the occupancy is six or less.
“We have an issue on location,” Nancy Davidson said. “I don’t feel I have a good understanding of what is going to be going on in that location. What does it require of you to get in this home to begin with?”
Mayor Redfern reminded the council and public gathered that in regards to the overall ordinances in general, not the proposed New Life Place, the “focus has to relate to other things and these things take time and thought.”
“I am in favor of special permits in all ordinances so you have control over all of them.” Paul Bethune said.
Testimony continued for some time.
Mayor Redfern closed the public testimony stating the council had a lot to consider from the first reading and thanked all those in attendance for their input. There will be at least one more, if not two more hearings at future council meetings before any action is taken.
