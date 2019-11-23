YORK – The York City Council has agreed to purchase a tractor (to be used at the airport and for public works projects) and they accepted the low bid after a two-week process.
This matter was tabled two weeks ago as there were opinions from some council members that the low bid should not be accepted.
The low bid was for a Farmall tractor – some expressed the need to go with a John Deere instead. During that earlier meeting, Councilman Ron Saathoff said he felt the John Deere was a better machine and there was some agreement among other council members due to Saathoff’s knowledge regarding these types of machinery. Because the action item on the previous agenda was not for the purchase of the John Deere, the matter was postponed.
This week, the council was initially given a recommendation from staff and the administrator that the city should purchase the John Deere from Plains Equipment in York for $67,000.
In a memo sent to the council: “The city currently owns a 2001 New Holland tractor that is shared with the airport and the street department. This tractor is in need of some repairs and the landfill has offered to fix the tractor and then utilize it at the landfill for mowing, etc. Additionally, the existing tractor is not sufficiently large enough (PTO horsepower) to handle the shredder at the airport and therefore the tractor is being overworked. The proposed tractor will be adequate for mowing/shredding. On average, it is estimated that the city crews utilize the tractor for about 400-600 hours per year. The Farmall tractor and the John Deere are comparable sized tractors, when comparing specifications. But when taking into account the potential resale value and other subtle differences, the John Deere tractor seems to be the better tractor to meet the city’s needs.”
The city budgeted $90,000 for this purchase ($50,000 in the street department, $40,000 in the airport budget).
The bids obtained were from Nebraska Equipment for a Kubota model with a price of $74,500; from York Equipment for a Case with a price of $72,500 and a Farmall (the low bid) for $62,000; and from Plains Equipment Group for the John Deere, $67,500.
When the matter was presented for Thursday night’s council agenda, however, it was just for the purchase of a tractor – with no specific brand being officially mentioned for taking action.
Steve Ermer, representing York Equipment, addressed the council as he was not present for the earlier discussion.
“I read about the comment that the quality of the Farmall isn’t as good, I disagree,” Ermer said.
He then pointed out that Saathoff works for Plains Equipment Group, “so I would like to say that’s his opinion in that capacity as to what quality is as good. The quality of the Farmall is just as good, the warranty is just as good, it is identical. Also there was the comment that the resale value would not be as good, it will be – and if you go the John Deere route you are paying 9 percent over, you will have to recoup that. With Ron (Saathoff) working for Plains Equipment, it appears there is a conflict of interest. If I were in such a position, I’d imagine I’d be required to not vote, nor be involved in discussions or make motions regarding this. The quality is the same, our bid is lower, I just wanted to point those things out.”
“My general question is should we relook at the bid process and ask for a different machine?” asked Council member Sheila Hubbard.
“I just want to make sure we have equipment that will last for the next 19 or more years,” said Councilman Mat Wagner.
“I’m disappointed this didn’t go through the city’s asset committee,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “If we are talking apples and apples, we need to go with the lower bid. Both had chances to bid, both did. Five grand is five grand. We need to go with the lower bid.”
“On tonight’s agenda is the generic purchase of a tractor,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei.
The council voted to go with the low bid from York Equipment; Saathoff abstained from voting.
