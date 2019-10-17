YORK – When the York City Council convenes in regular session Thursday night, they will consider a proposed contract addendum submitted by the consulting group working on the quiet zone – which would result in an additional $15,000 being paid out.
The previously approved fee for the consultants was $83,325. It is being proposed that this increase to $98,225.
Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig (the consulting firm) has asked for the additional payment to be added to their contract, in order to cover their additional services due to several “unforeseen but necessary efforts on FHU’s part to assist the city on this project.”
The addendum says the proposal includes fees associated with crossing improvements as part of the quiet zone project.
“This proposals includes fees associated with revising the final plans at two of the pedestrian gate installations after working with (the railroad) to provide a safer placement of their gates, design of an access on Division Avenue to replace an existing driveway being removed due to proximity of the tracks, cost estimates, construction phase services and (railroad) easement preparations for the crossings.”
The proposal includes the explanations that there were “BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) changes to two of the pedestrian gates at Delaware and Blackburn Avenue crossings. After several on-site reviews with the BNSF manager of public projects and the signal master, they agreed to revise the placement back to a safer design. This required a plan revision for the fencing being installed by the city’s contractor.
“We received a request from the property owners on the northeast quadrant of the Division Avenue crossing to add a driveway on to replace a driveway which must be closed due to the close proximity to the tracks. Several design options were prepared for the owners to consider before settling on a final plan. The plan is being forwarded to the city contractor to provide costs.
“Delays due to the new BNSF manager of public projects requesting revised agreements (for the Division Avenue and County Road 14 crossings) – this in turn led to them requesting easements across their rights-of-way for the existing roadways which have been in place for decades. This also delays the city’s contractor from completing their work at the crossings until the easements and revised agreements are executed.”
Those easements previously mentioned will also be discussed during Thursday night’s council meeting. This is an issue where railroad officials are maintaining that proper historical paperwork does not exist regarding the city and railroad easements at those two crossings.
