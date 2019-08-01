YORK – The York City Council will give consideration, on Thursday night, to a letter of intent regarding an innovative effort that could result in a community solar project.
There are now discussions between the city and the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) regarding such a project that would be located in the city.
According to documents that have been presented to council members, NPPD would solicit bids for potential developers of a “photovoltaic power station not to exceed 3,200 kW, to be located on a site either owned or controlled by the city.”
It would be sited in such a way that it can be connected for delivery to the city’s electric system, which may require connection to NPPD’s electric system. NPPD would work with the city to select a site and NPPD would provide for the interconnection to the electrical distribution system.
And a community solar project agreement between the city and NPPD would “define how solar energy shares from the project will be sold to end use customers served by NPPD from the city’s electric system.”
The council will hear more information about the project during their regular meeting, Aug. 1, in the council chambers. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and as always, is open to the public.