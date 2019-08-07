YORK – Problem properties that have become community nuisances and health hazards will be discussed during the next meeting of the York City Council.
York City Councilman Matt Wagner asked that the matter be discussed soon, as there are a number of properties that need to be cleaned up, fixed, etc. In some cases, there are properties where structures need to be demolished.
“We need to address nuisance projects in the city, we just do,” Wagner said during the city council’s most recent meeting.
Mayor Barry Redfern said a city-wide clean-up day is being planned (where landfill fees will altered as encouragement for participation), but he also said he wanted the topic placed on the next agenda so the public can have interaction in that conversation.
In the past few years, the city has taken action on a number of properties where the owners could not or would not fix or demolish dilapidated buildings and houses. This was particularly the case in 2015, when several houses were destroyed after years of warnings that eventually led to condemnation. Then liens were placed on those properties, as the city’s finances and manpower were used for demolition and clean-up.
In order to do so, there is a very specific process – which includes warnings being issued where the properties have become a public nuisance and health hazard. If the warnings go without response, the city has the ability to then take legal action to have houses condemned and ultimately torn down.
York has adopted the International Property Maintenance Code to help officials make consistent determinations for repair or clean-up orders and condemnations. A structure that has been condemned has become “so deteriorated or dilapidated or has become so out of repair as to be dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human habitation or occupancy, and such that it is unreasonable to repair the structure.”
When the city condemns a structure, the property owner is given notice by certified mail and/or a posting is placed on the condemned property. The owner is given 60 days to demolish the structure and 20 days to appeal the order. If, after 60 days, no action has taken place, the city may assess the property to demolish the structure and clean up the property. The process is dictated by the municipal code and the Nebraska state statutes.
The public will be encouraged to attend the future meeting – scheduled for Aug. 15 – to discuss concerns they have regarding problem properties.