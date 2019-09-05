YORK – The York City Council will be meeting earlier this Thursday, due to Yorkfest events taking place.
The council will convene in regular session at 5 p.m., with a relatively light agenda.
A hearing will be held regarding the application for $445,000 for continuing the implementation of the downtown revitalization program that has been ongoing. Many business storefronts in the downtown area have already undergone frontage facelifts and if this next phase is approved, that will provide even more money for more projects.
There will also be a conversation about the traffic and pedestrian crossing at the area of Twelfth Street and Maine Avenue. This matter is being brought forward by Council member Christi Lones.
The public is encouraged, as always, to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.