City Stock #3

YORK – The York City Council will be meeting earlier this Thursday, due to Yorkfest events taking place.

The council will convene in regular session at 5 p.m., with a relatively light agenda.

A hearing will be held regarding the application for $445,000 for continuing the implementation of the downtown revitalization program that has been ongoing. Many business storefronts in the downtown area have already undergone frontage facelifts and if this next phase is approved, that will provide even more money for more projects.

There will also be a conversation about the traffic and pedestrian crossing at the area of Twelfth Street and Maine Avenue. This matter is being brought forward by Council member Christi Lones.

The public is encouraged, as always, to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.