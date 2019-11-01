YORK – Michael Lovejoy, 32, of York, was scheduled for a status hearing this week in a case where he is charged with first degree forgery.
The case has been continued until Dec. 3.
This is a situation in which he is accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at a local business.
According to court documents, the York Police Department received a report that Lovejoy presented a fake $50 bill at a York convenience store. The clerk said that when Lovejoy was confronted about the bill being counterfeit, he allegedly fled the scene on foot.
When the officers arrived, the clerk said the person was Lovejoy and police were able to see footage of the situation on surveillance video.
The bill was also handed over to police officers, who confirmed that it was a counterfeit bill.
