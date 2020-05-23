YORK – York County officials will be looking at employing – with the city – a human resource director who would work for both entities.
“The last couple of months brought an increased need for us to have a full-time HR person,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said this week, during the county board’s regular meeting. “I had a conversation with some city officials and they felt the same way. I’d recommend we share one and I’d a couple of us to volunteer to start meeting with the city to figure that out. That last couple of months really showed this is something we need to do and they agree.”
“We need to get something in place so funds are available if this something we would decide should happen,” added Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“It would take more than one person to do HR work for both the city and the county,” said York County Clerk Kelly Turner.
“We did discuss that, Kelly, and right now we are talking about starting maybe with one,” Bamesberger said.
“We also talked about the idea of both entities working with one person, we are really just trying to explore what we need, what they need,” Obermier added. “I’d like to see a couple of members of this group meet with a couple of people from the city.”
During this week’s York City Council meeting, York City Administrator Joe Frei also discussed this particular idea.
“As the world becomes more complex, in regards to hiring, I’ve been talking with the county board about splitting a HR person,” Frei said. “This discussion is just in the initial stages, right now it’s just a concept we are pursuing.”
“Yes, this conversation at this point is just exploratory,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The staff has asked about this. I think it would be positive to put together a committee to talk about this as we explore this option. The county employs about 100 people and the city is about 80-85.”
The county and the city are two of the biggest employers in York County.
