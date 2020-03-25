YORK – On Tuesday, the York County Commissioners awarded the contract for chip seal work that will be done on Road 22, from Highway 81 to the west (on the Benedict black top road).
This work is to preserve the pavement, due to high truck traffic on that stretch.
First, they added the project to the county’s one-year plan, which required a public hearing because they were amending the one- and six-year program.
Then they opened bids from two separate companies and went with the low bidder, which was Top Kote in the amount of $113,003.75.
The other bid came in quite a bit higher.
The Top Kote bid came in quite a bit below the previously estimated cost of $150,000.
The work, they said, will begin on May 1, as previously scheduled.
The county will assume the cost for the stretch of that road that passes through Benedict’s corporate limits, as the south half of that particular stretch belongs to the county already.
There had been suggestions made that maybe the railroad crossing on that stretch, inside Benedict, should just be removed because a train had not passed through there in years. Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked that the railroad be contacted about that proposal and York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said he posed the question to the railroad.
“But I haven’t heard any responses back,” Keim told the commissioners Tuesday.
