YORK – The York County Commissioners signed off on another three-year contract with Contryman Associates for formulation of the annual budget and for conducting the annual audit.
The company has done this work for the county for a number of years now.
“Budget season is right around the corner, so here we are,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
“Is the contract much different than it has been?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Actually, the cost is a little bit less,” Obermier responded. “With the work they have already been doing for the last three years, the continuity has been better. They feel more comfortable now, due to continuity, familiarity and knowing what’s going on. It’s been a service that’s really worked really well.”
The three-year contract includes a starting annual fee of $16,500 for the audit and $7,500 for the budget.
The county commissioners typically start working on their budget during the summer months with passage in September.
The county’s fiscal year runs from the start of July to the end of June.
