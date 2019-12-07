YORK – The York County Commissioners discussed several personnel-related issues this week during their regular meeting, as it pertained to holiday hours and insurance.
Megan Burda, extension educator for York County, updated the commissioners about activities from her department. “And I wanted to let you know we will be closing our office at noon on Dec. 24 and reopening the office on Jan. 2. Our staff agreed to take personal time for the days that aren’t holidays.”
“Do you understand the animosity you create among other county employees by closing that week?” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked Burda. “Last year, I wasn’t at the meeting when this was discussed about you wanting to close that week, but I heard about it after the fact last year and I’m guessing we will hear about it this year too. Just so you are aware of it.”
Burda said she wasn’t aware of any animosity or issues that a week-long closure caused last year.
Allowing the extension office to be closed for that week was not an action item and the commissioners had no decisions to make regarding permission to close. Extension is a state institution that also has county workers, so this is a situation where the matter was not up to the county board members and they were only being told that this would be happening at the extension office.
Following that discussion, the board also asked Deputy County Clerk Amanda Ring to update them on how the insurance changes are going since their last meeting.
During the commissioners’ last meeting, they decided to go with a different company, offer two insurance plans to county employees and require employees with single policies to pay in $50 a month (rather than zero as had been historically practiced).
When asked about the employees’ reception of the changes, Ring said it hadn’t been “too terrible. People don’t like change and it’s a change.”
When asked how many employees dropped their county health insurance, Ring said “about a handful” dropped their county coverage – but a few came on as well.
