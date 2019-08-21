YORK – The commissioners received updates on several ongoing projects as they met in regular session this past week.
Regarding the emergency communications center, the Sept. 9 move-in date is still on track. This will be the day the emergency operations will actually move from the current location inside the courthouse to the new addition. During the day of the move, dispatchers in Seward County will take over the communications for York County. This will ensure that there is no break in service, for both emergency and non-emergency calls.
Regarding the roads department, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger reported that York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim had been contacting various haulers about helping bring more gravel to the county roads.
He said responses from outside companies had been varied – as many are already engaged in other work.
“Right now, we have four trucks a day, five days a week, hauling gravel,” Bamesberger said, noting this is the ongoing work being done by county crews.
“Hopefully, if a company is done with a job, they could be on board with us,” Bamesberger said. “Meanwhile, Harvey is still contacting other haulers to see if they would be available. Everybody in the state is basically in the same boat as we are.”
Many if not most counties in the state are dealing with bad road conditions after a very wet winter, spring and summer – with many areas dealing with the effects of historic flooding.
In other business:
• Willard Peterson again asked that the county commissioners consider writing a letter to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, asking that the railroad fix the crossing in the western side of Bradshaw.
• A transfer of $50,000 from the inheritance fund was made to the ambulance fund, to cover the payment to the city. This amount will be paid back to the inheritance fund in September, after tax collections.
• The board approved a contract with Contryman Associates to again do the county’s audit. It was determined that there is no conflict in interest in that the company also assists with the budget preparation.