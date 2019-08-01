YORK – During an informal portion of their regular meeting this week, the York County Commissioners talked about future bonding for bridge construction and options in the effort to haul more gravel to the rural roads.
“The last payment on the bonds is coming up,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said, referring to a several-million-dollar bond issue that occurred about seven years ago, in order to finance the replacement of some fracture critical bridges in the county.
That last bond issue was a “re-bonding” of another previous bond issue that was taken out for the same purpose.
“And right now, we have some bridges in the design stage, for the future. My question continues to be if we are going to do some rebonding to get more fracture critical bridges done?” Bamesberger asked.
He also noted that there is $5.6 million currently in the inheritance fund.
“I’m just thinking aloud, I just think we need to start talking about this,” Bamesberger said. “And I think we should maybe think about getting some more trucks, maybe two, to be used to haul more gravel to the county roads.”
Bamesberger said the truck fleet for the roads department has declined by two over the years.
“And we are three people down now in the roads department, I realize. It’s been hard to hire people right now,” Bamesberger said.
Commissioner Randy Obermier said he wanted to mention the idea of hiring an outside, independent company to come in and haul gravel, “so we could do it now and get after it. We could take some money in the here and now and get this done, rather than wait while we talk about buying trucks and taking bids and hiring people, we could get it done right now.”
“That would be a great option, in the interim,” Bamesberger responded. “Is this something you’d like me to bring up with Harvey (Keim, highway superintendent)?”
The commissioners, as a group, seemed interested in exploring the idea of buying two more trucks in the future – and looking at hiring an independent contractor to haul gravel in the meantime, in order to get caught up.
“A lot of the issue here has been the fact that the elements, the weather, has created a need for more gravel and it takes six, seven, eight loads to do a mile and we have 1,100 miles of county road to deal with,” Bamesberger said.
This discussion, they said, will continue as they look at their options.