YORK – A change in the way counties are represented and given voting rights on the Blue Valley Community Action Board of Directors has drawn concerns from the York County Board and they will be sending a letter to the BVCA chief executive officer to say as much.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin is the York County representative on BVCA Board of Directors.
He explained this week, to his fellow York County Commissioners, that he attended the BVCA board meeting before Thanksgiving, “and I left a bit concerned. The board of directors decided to change up the make-up of the public and private and consumer representatives.”
Bulgrin explained that prior to the recent changes, the BVCA board was very large, including county board representatives, individuals from the private sector and individuals representing those who are consumers of the BVCA services from each county.
“Now, they are going with regions. That places York County in a region with two other counties. And as of that meeting, the other two counties in our region will have voting representatives but York County will not. The rationale, they said, was to trim down their required quorum. But I don’t like this at all, if we are paying dues we need to be at the table and we need to be able to have a say, have a vote,” Bulgrin explained further.
He recognized that with groups such as county commissioner boards, the law requires a certain quorum for business to be conducted. He said in other groups, such as the BVCA board, that’s not the case and he questioned this new structure of voting representation.
“I have had a question about that for years, why that board can’t just be run by county board members and county board alternates,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“There is a federal requirement that they also have to have representatives from the private sector and the consumers,” Bulgrin responded.
He said in a 9-9 vote, with the chairman breaking the tie, the BVCA board went to this new structure of representation – which results in York County having no voting rights at this time.
“I would like this board to address this further by sending a letter to the CEO,” Bulgrin said, “in which we state our concerns. I feel like this should have been looked at further and more options should have been looked at before a decision was just made all of a sudden.”
“And now we have no say in their budget when they come here with their hand out, wanting money in the next budget year,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
Bulgrin will draft a letter for the commissioners to consider sending to the Blue Valley Community Action CEO. He will bring that forward during their next regular meeting.
