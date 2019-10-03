YORK – When they meet in regular session next week, the York County Commissioners will consider amending the county’s contract with Berggren (architects and overseers of the courthouse expansion project).
The construction of the new addition and the renovation in areas of the existing courthouse remain underway.
The commissioners will also discuss the progress so far – with a move-in date for the new combined communications center in the near future.
York County Commissioner Randy Obermier said the amendment is simply in order to align the architectural contract’s end-time with the construction contract completion.
“This will not create extra time for the project and it will not require extra money,” Obermier explained.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners are scheduled to revisit the matter of setting wages for the county employees that are under their umbrella of authority. They will amend a portion of that resolution that was passed earlier.
Surplus property will also be discussed. These are county-owned items that are no longer usable – they have to be labeled as surplus before they can be discarded, sold or recycled.
And the assessor will present tax roll corrections when the board convenes as the board of equalization.
Obermier said there will also be a discussion about the rural roads in the Benedict area that will be leading to a new chicken production facility. Construction on that production facility is scheduled to begin sometime this month.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
