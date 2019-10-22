YORK – On Tuesday, the York County Commissioners will further discuss location options for a new garage that will house the county’s vehicles used for public transportation.
Currently, the only place available for housing the county’s handi-bus and other public vehicles is at the fairgrounds – but the vehicles are still out in the elements as there are no walls or floors in the area where they are parked.
Federal and state funds can be accessed for a good majority of the cost of a facility once the county determines where it should be located and what it should all entail.
There have been a couple of options on the table so far – constructing a new building near the county’s existing facility where the aging services offices are located or purchasing an existing building where the garage area and the aging offices can all be located.
During Tuesday’s county board meeting, the commissioners are expected to talk further about purchasing an existing building in York where that could take place.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will be meeting with Tom Nielsen, with Soaring Group Inc., regarding IT services.
• Ann Giebler from Legal Shield will speak to the commissioners about identity theft.
• Dennis Maggart with NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) will talk about the county’s health insurance.
• The quarterly visit of the jail is scheduled.
• Discussion will be held regarding the courthouse addition and renovation project.
• The assessor will present tax list corrections.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the York County Courtroom. The meeting has been moved to the court room, due to renovations in the basement. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.
