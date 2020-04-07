YORK – The York County Commissioners have a light agenda for their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, April 7.
They will discuss a county “owner occupied rehab” program and they will consider an amendment to the employee handbook.
Pledge securities with Cornerstone Bank are included, as are the approval of payroll and vendor claims.
For the first time in a long time, there is no agenda item regarding the courthouse addition/renovation project as that has pretty much come to the end. The only part of that project that remains deals with the grass and landscaping on the outside of the facility – which will be done as soon as it is warm enough.
The board members will make their committee reports, which are likely to include status reports as far as public safety and precautions being taken in the courthouse and at all county-owned facilities as the COVID-19 situation continues. The county has already moved forward with a number of measures, including the ongoing installation of glass barriers at all the office counters in the main floor of the courthouse.
The meeting will be starting at 8:30 a.m.
Again, the meeting will be accessible for the public via Zoom – at https://zoom.us/j/835022595.
