YORK – The York County Commissioners will have a light agenda when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 16.
They will consider agreements pertaining to public transportation and aging services. One agreement will deal with transit arrangements for clients being taken to regular appointments, such as for medical procedures and care. The other pertains to Aging Partners Care management.
The commissioners will also have their annual consideration of the county’s contract with Region V Systems pertaining to emergency protective custody services. C.J. Johnson with Region V Systems is also scheduled to make the organization’s annual report and budget request for the new fiscal year.
A bond resolution with York General Hospital is also on the agenda, as well as a conversation with York County Assessor Ann Charlton regarding valuation protests.
The county board continues to meet in the commissioner chambers, located on the main floor of the courthouse. Social distancing and other precautions continue to be practiced. That also includes body temperature checks at the door.
The public can also view the meeting, online, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82190412696.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
