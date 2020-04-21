YORK – The York County Commissioners will have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.
The public can access the meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/335372106.
The county board meetings continue to be available online as the COVID-19 situation continues.
During this week’s meeting, they will take on the annual task of opening gravel bids. This is done each spring.
They will also consider contracts with Contryman Associates for budget and audit work in this calendar year.
Several pledge securities will be considered.
They will also review payroll and vendor claims.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., and those who wish to observe can do so with the before-mentioned link.
