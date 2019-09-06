YORK – A public hearing, regarding the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, will be held before the York County Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m.
They will have their final discussion about the budget as the deadline for passage is approaching.
The clerk’s and treasurer’s budgets are pretty much the same as last year, the commissioners said, with the exception of some higher insurance costs.
There will likely be a slight increase in the assessor’s budget, due to a new employee.
For the election fund, it will go up for the next year because 2020 is the year of a presidential election (which obviously will also include a number of local races). York County Clerk Kelly Turner added that new counting machines might be a possibility for next year and it is unknown at this time if counties will have to participate in that cost.
When it comes to funds associated with district and county courts, it was noted that the amount to be needed in the new fiscal year for court-appointed attorney fees is always an unknown. It was acknowledged, however, that with the creation of the deputy public defender position, some of that cost might be alleviated.
Regarding buildings and grounds, it was noted that there will be expenses in this fiscal year for construction as the addition/renovation project is ongoing. And it was acknowledged that there remains an unknown in what the utility costs will be for the new addition.
For the county extension office, it was noted that the budget will likely slightly decrease, due to one employee no longer taking county insurance.
The sheriff’s budget will increase slightly as a very old software program is currently being replaced with a multi-county system. Other than that, the sheriff’s budget will be pretty much the same, they said. And the budget will include, as it annually does, the regular rotation of two vehicles from the 10-vehicle fleet.
The county attorney’s budget will be pretty much the same, with a slight increase in salaries and insurance.
For the jail budget, there are plans to add one more jailer.
Departments of the surveyor, weed superintendent, veterans support and Handibus will remain about the same.
For the roads department, the commissioners seem to all be in favor for increasing the expenses for gravel and rock, and it was noted expenditures for the new year will likely include a tractor, mower and a motorgrader.
On the revenue side of the budget, $1.8 million of unused budgeted funds will be carried over to this year’s budget. Of that $500,000 will be placed in the cash reserves.
For the roads department, on the revenue side, they will be budgeting an influx of $25,000 in potential FEMA funds (federal dollars for road recovery efforts) – but everyone was doubtful those funds will be realized in this next year as there is so much flood recovery necessary in the state.
The county’s total valuation has gone down since last year – it was $3.4 billion last year, this year it is $3.379 billion. The reasoning for the slight decrease in the county’s overall valuation is being attributed to a decrease in agricultural land value.
The public is encouraged to attend the budget hearing as this is the last discussion point before it is set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.