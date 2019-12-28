YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their very last meeting in 2019 when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
They will be discussing the appointment of a new county attorney, as former county attorney, Christopher Johnson, recently resigned for a professional opportunity elsewhere. Since his resignation, the duties of the office have been fulfilled by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis.
They will also be hearing a report on the county’s audit, as well as recommendations for updates to the employees’ handbook.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The county board will meet with Rochelle Geiger regarding Nebraska Crime Commission grant writing.
• The annual reappointment of Harvey Keim as highway superintendent will take place.
• The board is scheduled to go into executive session in order to discuss matters related to the county roads.
• A resolution will be considered regarding Emergency Relief Program emergency permanent repairs.
• A discussion will be held regarding the veterans service office.
• Procedures will be discussed with the sheriff.
• A conversation will be held regarding the courthouse expansion and remodeling project.
• The annual acceptance of motor vehicle tax exemptions for non-profit organizations is scheduled.
The meeting will be held in the York County Courtroom, due to the renovation work taking place in the courthouse.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.