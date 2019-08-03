YORK – Preliminary county budget work has been underway for a few months now – and later this month a work session will be held in order to work out the details for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
This week, the county commissioners approved the contract renewal with Contryman Associates, a firm that has been assisting with the county’s budget preparation for a few years already.
The cost of that preparation assistance will likely be in the ballpark of $9,300, the commissioners said (the range of the cost is between $6,800 and $9,300, with it typically coming in at the higher end of that range).
As far as the budget itself, Commissioner Randy Obermier said, “right now, the numbers are looking pretty close to last year’s,” in reference to both the projected valuation and expenses.
“We are getting there,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who has been working with Obermier as the budget committee.
They have already had conversations with department heads and other elected officials – and those conversations will continue as the new budget is formulated.
The department heads and elected officials present their budgets to the commissioners each year, based on suggested rates of increase or decrease – and the commissioners approve the county budget as a whole.
The assessor’s office will not have the formal and final valuation figures for a month or so – but the commissioners said that early on, it looks like there won’t be major change compared to last year, either up or down.