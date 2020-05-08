YORK – During this week’s community sector online meeting, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier and York Mayor Barry Redfern discussed how both entities are looking to the future and how gradual “reopening” efforts will happen.
Obermier noted that the county commissioners continue to physically meet, in open forum, but that the meetings are also being made available to the public via Zoom.
“We have been hearing questions about when the courthouse will be open,” Obermier said. “The courthouse has been open, staff has been working, just the offices have been locked and not directly open to the public. We are now going to wait to do that until after the election and we are kind of looking at May 18 for opening to the public.”
Glass has already been installed in front of the main floor offices, which will be able to protect staff and the public.
“The sheriff’s office will also start loosening up access to their offices at that point too, I understand,” Obermier said. “We will just have to wait and see how and when that will happen.”
He noted that when the public is allowed to come to the courthouse offices, there will be tape on the floor and other directives to make sure social distancing takes place, “and we are asking everyone to respect that.”
“The election next Tuesday will go as normal,” Obermier continued. “The polling stations will be open – but I also have to say that over 3,000 people have already absentee voted.”
Mayor Redfern said the city is focusing on what the governor will be announcing in the next week or so regarding the opening of the swimming pool and other facilities.
“It may be that we can’t open before July 15, and if that’s the case, it might not be feasible to do,” Mayor Redfern said. “The department heads have been reaching out to their peers all over the state to try to see when some of these things can happen. Terri Carlson at the convention center has been talking with her peers about when events can happen there again and how people are planning. Right now, it’s all hard to plan. The city offices will likely stay closed through the end of the month – although staff continues to work and is available by appointment, phone and email.”
Redfern noted that the city council was not going to be meeting Thursday (May 7) but all these issues will be discussed at length during the council’s next meeting on May 21.
