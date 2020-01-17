YORK – District 2 York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has filed to seek reelection.
He filed his candidacy with the York County Clerk this week.
Bulgrin is currently the vice-chairman of the county board. He was first elected as a county commissioner in 2008 and then reelected in 2012 and 2016.
Also up for election this year is the seat currently held by District 5 County Commissioner Jack Sikes.
These races are partisan in nature and will be included on the May Primary Election ballot.
Incumbents for Primary races have to file by Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have to file by March 2.
There are a number of local races that require filing within the timeframe for the Primary Election.
Those include the following:
• For York mayor. So far, there are two candidates: Ron Mogul and Barry Redfern.
• For York City Council. So far, there are four candidates: Steve Postier, Jerry Wilkinson, Mat Wagner and Jeffrey McGregor.
• York School Board. So far, there is one candidate: Matt Holthe.
• McCool School Board. So far, there are two candidates: Steve Gerken and Michele Schwartz.
• Heartland School Board. So far, there is one candidate: Gary Braun.
• Henderson mayor. So far there is one candidate: Mike Yoder.
• Henderson City Council. So far, there are no candidates.
While village board candidates do not have to file until summer, interested persons certainly can do so now if they choose.
For the race for Waco Village Board, Todd Bauder has filed.
For the race for Gresham Village Board, Danny Foster, Amanda O’Donnell and Joy Menke have filed.
Interested persons who want to file candidacies may do so at the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
