YORK – In a YNT story that ran Tuesday, it incorrectly stated that the commissioners’ races will automatically be on the Primary ballot in May because they are partisan in nature.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner explained that these will not be listed on the May ballot because both commissioners running for office – Jack Sikes and Kurt Bulgrin – are not being opposed.
Because there are no partisan opponents, those matters will automatically advance to the General Election in the fall.
It should also be noted that although filing deadlines have come and gone for certain local races (pertaining to the Primary), filings can continue into the summer for those wishing to run for seats on their village boards (which will be on the fall ballot).
The following people have already filed to run for seats on their village boards in York County: Running for Gresham Village Board are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell and Kimberly Sheehan. Running for Waco Village Board are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Running for Thayer Village Board are David Flick and Billie Flick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.