YORK – The York County Commissioners held their first meeting in the new commissioners’ chambers in the courthouse.
Their meeting space is now located on the main floor of the courthouse. The entrance to the chambers is right next to the county clerk’s office (to the north) and just south of the entrance to the sheriff’s department.
This new space is part of the renovations that have been ongoing for the past year.
The new commissioner chambers have neutral tones by way of carpet and wall colors.
The commissioner “table,” chairs, and the table used for those speaking in the front of the county board are the same that have been used for years. The commissioners’ meeting table is somewhat raised from the main floor in the new chambers.
The same sound system and computerized agenda and monitor are also being used, as are the audience chairs for those who attend meetings.
