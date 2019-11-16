YORK – The York County Commissioners, when they meet in regular session next Tuesday, will be discussing the health insurance benefits for county employees.
The commissioners consider these benefits every year at this time.
Last year, the county saw a 4 percent increase in insurance costs.
They will discuss the different options and possible price increases that come with each.
County officials work with Cornerstone Insurance Group, which is the county’s insurance broker, in getting quotes from different companies.
Last year, the amount spent by the county for employee health insurance was in the ballpark of $800,000, so it is a substantial area of expense.
The county’s current insurance carrier is Aetna.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will discuss expenses incurred by the use of the county car. This vehicle is used by several different departments, including the assessor’s office and the veterans service office, when officials are out doing official business.
• There will be a discussion about installing a surveillance camera in a specific area of the courthouse.
• The designated county newspaper will be named, for the purposes of publishing legal notices.
• The board will meet with Brad Varn from US Cellular.
• A conversation will be held regarding the progress on the courthouse addition/renovation project.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the York County Courtroom. The courtroom, which is located on the second floor of the courthouse, is being used at this time for county board meetings because of the renovation work taking place.
