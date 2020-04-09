YORK – The York County Commissioners have been approached about applying for state funds which could be used in a new housing rehabilitation program.
Derek Dauel from the York County Development Corporation explained the concept to the commissioners during their regular meeting this week.
Dauel explained that the proposed program would start with the county applying for $500,000. If received, eligible homeowners could then apply for money to improve their homes (to get them up to code, improve safety and energy efficiency, etc.).
“This would be county-wide, but the houses would have to be inside the corporate limits of the villages and Henderson to be eligible,” Dauel explained.
York would not be included, as York has had several housing rehabilitation programs in the past number of years.
Dauel said if the program existed, the maximum amount a homeowner could apply for would be $24,999. He also noted there would be income limits in order to be eligible. A committee would choose those that fit the criteria and the recommended applicants would be brought for approval from the county board.
“Right now, we are looking at getting the pre-applications out, then we would put together a full application with the assistance of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD),” Dauel said. “We think this would be of great benefit to the county.”
If the commissioners agree to apply for the funds, it would be approximately July 13 when it would be announced that the county received the funds from the state for the program.
There would need to be some sort of local match for the funds, he explained. “We would try to get a 10 percent match from the county and/or the villages. We would need $50,000 for a match, in order to be competitive as a 10 percent match is the recommended amount. The more the match, the more likely it will be approved.”
“Do the municipalities have any skin in the game or would the match all come from the county’s inheritance funds?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
It was noted that the villages could be asked to participate in the match, if they chose to do so.
“And how many people are on this application committee and where are they from?” Bulgrin asked.
Dauel said there are currently eight committee members, “mainly from York as it stands now.”
The committee was initially formed to address York housing program applications.
“If this money was only to be used in the villages in the county, wouldn’t it make sense to have some people on the committee from those municipalities?” Bulgrin asked.
Dauel agreed and said members could be added to the group.
“We have been spending a lot of money from the inheritance fund on the courthouse and the aging services building,” Bulgrin said. “So that’s something to think about.”
The matter was listed on this week’s meeting agenda as a discussion point only – a decision will be brought to the board in the near future.
