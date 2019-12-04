YORK – The county commissioners are considering an interlocal agreement between York and Merrick Counties that would allow that county’s jail inmates to be housed here (when necessary) at a specific rate.
This agreement mirrors what York County already has with Seward County in which the fee paid (by York County to Seward County), per inmate, is $65 a day, rather than the typical $90 a day that is normally charged by outside entities.
The issue of having to house county inmates elsewhere occurs when a county’s jail is at capacity or there is some other conflict. Typically the need for housing an inmate elsewhere is because there is simply no more room available. There is also the issue of sometimes, as an example, the number of female prisoners over-exceeds the space specified for women, and vice-versa. There may be space left in the jail, just not in the specific area needed.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained to the commissioners Tuesday morning that this agreement would actually pertain to inmates being brought here.
“Merrick County has a dilemma now, as they are having to transport inmates to Buffalo County,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We thought we could work something out with them, when we have space, and that in turn would offset some of the expense we have when taking our inmates elsewhere, like to Seward. If our jail would then become full, they would have to come and get them.”
Sheriff Vrkba said a number of county sheriffs have started working together on this issue as more and more county jails have capacity issues.
This agreement with Merrick County – just as it is with Seward County – pertains to housing low-risk inmates. It does not pertain to inmates that need to be held elsewhere due to mental health issues or for having overly violent tendencies, as those prisoners are often transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections for temporary housing.
Sheriff Vrkba said the charge would be $65 a day, which Lt. Josh Gillespie said is pretty much the standard for housing other counties’ inmates when it comes to counties helping counties in this latest effort.
When reviewing the contract set before them, the commissioners found that the rate was printed to say $55 instead of $65 – which was likely just a typo.
“But still, I don’t feel comfortable approving anything that doesn’t say exactly what it needs to say,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
While the commissioners all seemed to be on board with the idea, they tabled it until their next meeting so the correct version of the interlocal agreement can be presented.
