YORK – Following a meeting of all the county’s department heads and elected officials, an official action plan has been established and protocol has been set for all departments.
As pointed out by York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, the situation continues to be fluid and actions may change in the next upcoming days.
Regarding the county’s aging and public transportation services, congregate meals (for senior citizens) have been discontinued at all meal sites. The home-delivered meal program is still up and running. The offices are open to those with appointments only – client needs are being screened to determine those who can be assisted over the phone or require a face-to-face appointment. AARP tax help has been put on hold. Priorities are Medicare, Social Security and HHS applications. For moving forward – aging services personnel currently have permission to cook meals at the York senior center for delivery to other sites and they have authorization to suspend requirements for current congregate meal clients who wish to receive meals at home. When it comes to the public transportation service, rides are being provided without prioritization and a 24-hour notice is suggested. They are seeking permission from the Federal Transit Authority to prioritize services to medical, pharmaceutical and groceries only. And they could implement grocer/prescription delivery services if needed.
The county attorney’s office will remain open as long as the courthouse is open. Anyone needing to contact the county attorney’s office should do so by phone, first, at 402-362-5583. The county attorney will conduct in-person meetings, subject to scheduled appointment times and as determined on a case-by-case basis. All county attorney staff will be available for voice calls on WhatsApp, Viber, Facetime, Snapchat, or Instagram where needed. County departments requesting guidance from the county attorney are being asked to make those requests by email first. And law enforcement officers needing assistance can contact the staff directly through dispatch or phone.
The court offices remain open to the public and they are encouraging everyone to make payments online. The district court continues to accept passport applications – however, the passport agency is not able to offer expedited service and routine service may be delayed.
The York County Extension office is closed to the public at this time. Staff members are working in the office and remotely and can be reached by phone or email.
Regarding the sheriff’s department, there are a number of things the public needs to know. They have suspended onsite jail visits, which includes clergy. Those who wish to visit with those who are incarcerated in the jail are being asked to set up an account at customer.cidnet.net. The lobby of the jail is now closed. If someone is needing to bond an individual out of jail, they need to call the corrections staff at 402-362-6628 to make arrangements for individuals’ release. Regarding the sheriff’s services, fingerprinting services are not being performed and there will be no lobby access until further notice, unless arrangements have been made prior to arrival.
There are numerous areas of business involving the treasurer’s office that have been affected.
· Motor vehicle transactions: “This is by executive order signed by the governor. Customers may continue to renew registrations via existing avenues we have provided (online, mail, telephone, drop box). If mailing in, you need to only send in the renewal notice, proof of insurance and payment – we are currently waiving the handling fee. DO NOT SEND IN PINK REGISTRATION. Titles will continue to be by appointment – call (402)362-4929 for an appointment. If a customer is not able to renew their registration and it expires after March 1, the registration will continue to be valid until 30 days beyond the date the Governor lifts the emergency declaration. If a customer has purchased a vehicle and not yet titled or registered the vehicle -- in-transits will remain valid until 30 days beyond the date the Governor lifts the emergency declaration; if no in-transit (private party sale) the owner may continue to legally operate until 30 days beyond the date the governor lifts the emergency declaration; all sales tax penalties and interest will be waived; if a customer has sold or traded-in a vehicle the 60-day refund and credit periods have been extended to 30 days beyond the date the governor lifts the emergency declaration.”
· Driver licenses: “Customers may continue to renew driver licenses online at www.dmv.ne.gov – go to online services. If you renew online there is no need at this time to go to your local county treasurer’s office to obtain one. Law enforcement officers have a method of checking the status of your license against the DMV database. The state DMV is communicating with law enforcement to make sure they are aware of these changes. The production and mailing of driver licenses is continuing at this time. You can renew your license up to 90 days before it expires. There are no driver licensing offices that are administering drive tests during this time.”
· Property taxes: “You have the following options of paying your property taxes – Mail, send in your statement coupons along with your check; online, www.yorkcounty.ne.gov (go to look up and pay taxes online and there is a 2.49 percent processing fee); over the phone, have your paperwork ready and call 402-362-4929 (there is a processing fee for credit cards); and with the drop off box located at the courthouse.
The county commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday will be done remotely utilizing Zoom.
Those who wish to join the online meeting should go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2835193657. The meeting ID number is 283 519 3657.
