YORK – The idea of creating commemorative outdoor benches to celebrate York County’s 150th anniversary is moving toward reality.
The commissioners had been talking about this idea a few months ago – the topic was sort of put on the backburner, thanks to COVID-19. But they seem to be in favor of moving ahead now and will be considering applying for visitor improvement funds toward the cost of the endeavor.
The ideas discussed, so far, have included creating a bench in honor of each of the communities in the county – York, Henderson, McCool Junction, Waco, Thayer, Lushton, Gresham, Benedict and Bradshaw.
Then the benches would be placed in a public place where they can be seen and used for many years to the come – such as the fairgrounds.
The board will discuss the matter when they meet in regular session, next Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m., in the board’s meeting room in the courthouse.
The meeting will again also be made available to the public online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83036830419?pwd=cG0raDFnZEVCSFArY0RXa0FwU2U5Zz09.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will consider the appointment of Chrystal Houston to the York County Visitors Bureau.
• They will again discuss an $8 million bond issue to finance bridge and road projects.
• A committee will be appointed to meet with city officials as the idea of sharing a human resources position is explored.
