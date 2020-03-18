YORK – The York County Clerk/Register of Deeds/Election Commissioners, Treasurer and Assessor have made the decision to close their offices to the public.
That decision was made Wednesday, by the elected officials overseeing those departments.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner said they are in their offices and they are working. Their windows, however, are closed to the public.
Turner said the courthouse (as a building) remains open for the public to have access to the second floor for court purposes.
But the offices on the main floor are not accessible to the public.
Turner said voter registrations can be done online and in-person early voting will be addressed at a later date. As of right now, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office says the Primary Election will go on as planned in May.
She noted that all the county department heads, County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier and Vice-County Commissioner Chairman Kurt Bulgrin will be having a meeting on Friday to further discuss plans as the coronavirus situation continues.
Anyone with questions for the clerk’s office (including those regarding register of deeds and elections) can call 402-362-7759.
York County Assessor Ann Charlton was not available for comment as she was away from the courthouse Wednesday – but anyone with questions for her and her staff are encouraged to call 402-362-4926.
York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo reminded York County residents and property owners that real estate taxes can be handled online, through the physical mail and can be placed in the drop box right outside her office. Online, go to yorkcounty.ne.gov (go to “look up and pay taxes online”). Phone 402-362-4929 and have statements available for payment. Or mail to York County Treasurer, 510 North Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467.
Motor vehicle registration renewals can also be done online, through the mail or through the drop box at her office. Online, go to dmv.nebraska.gov. For mail, send to York County Treasurer, 510 North Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467. If mailing, proof of insurance and a daytime phone number should be included.
When it comes to titling new vehicles, Scavo said her office is handling those by appointment. She asks that those who need to title a new vehicle should call her office at 402-362-4929 to set up an appointment so they can meet with treasurer’s staff to do so. Those people will also be required to fax or email all paperwork prior to their appointment times.
“When it comes to driver’s licenses, at this moment, I have been told that if the courthouse doors are unlocked, driver examiners will be here,” Scavo said further. If in the future the courthouse is locked down, the driver examiners will not be there. However, individuals can renew their driver’s licenses online, if applicable.
“We want to stress that everyone can call, call, call,” Scavo said. “We are here to help and work with everyone. Just call us with questions or if you need assistance.”
