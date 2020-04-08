YORK – The York County Commissioners had their second regular meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to utilize online services (zoom) so the public can participate and watch/listen to their meetings.
A number of officials participated in the meeting from locations other than the board room – so as to not exceed the 10-person limit.
“This is how we are going to be doing things for a while,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier, referring to the zoom meetings and how they are working to set things up so public forums (where members of the general public get to speak about topics not on the agenda) can happen again.
Obermier reported that the glass has been installed at all the main floor office counters in the courthouse (to create safety barriers between the staff and the public) and he’s contacted King’s Glass about proceeding forward on doing the same at the counters upstairs for the county and district court offices.
Obermier also approached the county board with an idea that could possibly help small businesses in the county.
“This is just an idea, it’s just for conversation, but the city of York had CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds that they needed to use and decided to allocate them to small businesses as aid during this time,” Obermier said. “That program is strictly for businesses in York as that money was given to the city of York by the state for economic development and will be used now for assistance instead.
“My question is if we want to look at doing something for small businesses in other communities in the county, in situations where businesses are shut down or shutting down. It’s just an idea,” Obermier continued. “We have some businesses that are hurting and many that really will be hurting.”
The county does not have a CDBG loan fund to access. It was mentioned by the commissioners that if a local program such as this would happen, the funds would probably have to be taken out of the inheritance fund.
“I feel for all the businesses – but how much money would we be looking at?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “That could be overwhelming as this (COVID-19) situation continues. And where, how would we pick and choose (as to who would get funds and who wouldn’t)? It’s a good gesture, but it could come back and bite us.”
Commissioner Jack Sikes said he agreed.
“Again, this is just an idea, you guys just think about it and if you want to discuss it again we can, or not,” Obermier added.
“I kind of agree with Bill (Bamesberger) and Jack (Sikes),” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I’d assume we’d use the inheritance tax fund for this, if it happened, and that could drain it. Maybe the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) could give us some guidance and information about what’s available out there for small businesses in the county.”
They will be seeking that information from YCDC and it wasn’t clear as to whether they will address the idea again – as this was part of their committee reports and not an actual agenda item.
Editor’s note: The commissioners also addressed family leave allowances for employees, particularly during this difficult time when childcare is an important issue. This installment from the county board meeting will be published in the near future.
