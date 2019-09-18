YORK – While at first county officials considered building a facility to house the county’s transportation system vehicles (Handibus, vans, etc.), they are now also looking at the option of buying and converting an existing building as well.
The expense would be financed with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent county funds – if the federal dollars are awarded. Byers said the federal government has already pretty much approved the funds, from indications by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Before the federal money can be utilized, the county has to go through the process of planning, public hearings, applications, etc.
During a public hearing held this past week, Lori Byers (director of the county’s Area on Aging offices and public transportation services) said she’s had a number of people say they support the proposed building project.
It has been proposed that a new building be constructed near the aging services offices at the fairgrounds.
Right now, the county aging services office has nowhere to house its vehicles.
“I was told that if we pursue that avenue, we will need to go to the city and have that property rezoned because right now it is only zoned as multi-family housing,” Byers said.
“We came up with a proposed budget of $250,000 for this project, the department of transportation would like a higher budget of $350,000,” Byers continued. “I’m looking at $250,000 to hopefully be our limit. If we keep this proposed project moving forward, the next step would be having that property rezoned and then go to bids.”
Then they opened the discussion about possibly using an existing building elsewhere in York to do the project. Byers said they have looked at one building where the square footage would allow space for nearly all the aging services offices as well as for housing all the vehicles.
“But it’s just not quite enough,” Byers said, noting that putting an addition on that existing building could allow for everything to be moved – offices and all.
She also noted, however, that the federal grant would only pertain toward the garage area to be used for the transportation service vehicles.
While there were downfalls identified as far as the existing building in a different part of town, the commissioners seemed still interested enough to take a look at this option.
“Personally, I like this option better than building new,” said Commissioner Paul Buller.
“I think we’d need to explore it much more,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“And I’d like to know your current square footage of office space,” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin told Byers. She said she would be able to provide that information at their next meeting, when they have further discussion about the possible project.
