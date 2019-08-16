YORK – York County officials spent an afternoon this week, going through each fund, reviewing proposed amounts for expenses and revenues, for the budget for the new fiscal year.
“We have spent a lot of time working on the budget” over the course of the last month or so, reported Commissioner Bill Bamesberger who sits on the budget committee with Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“Last Thursday we went through every single fund, every line item by line item,” Bamesberger said.
“Now it is all in balance,” said Jill Clay, from Contryman Associates, the firm that is assisting with the formulation of the budget. “Now it is just an issue of the questions you have and where you want to go from there.”
They started with expenses.
When it comes to the fund for the county board, it appears there might be small raises for the county board members – although the amount has not yet been officially determined with the rest of the budget.
The clerk’s and treasurer’s budgets are pretty much the same as last year, the commissioners said, with the exception of some higher insurance costs.
There will likely be a slight increase in the assessor’s budget, due to a new employee.
For the election fund, it will go up for the next year because 2020 is the year of a presidential election (which obviously will also include a number of local races). York County Clerk Kelly Turner added that new counting machines might be a possibility for next year and it is unknown at this time if counties will have to participate in that cost.
When it comes to funds associated with district and county courts, it was noted that the amount to be needed in the new fiscal year for court-appointed attorney fees is always an unknown. It was acknowledged, however, that with the creation of the deputy public defender position, some of that cost might be alleviated.
Regarding buildings and grounds, it was noted that there will be expenses in this fiscal year for construction as the addition/renovation project is ongoing. And it was acknowledged that there remains an unknown in what the utility costs will be for the new addition.
For the county extension office, it was noted that the budget will likely slightly decrease, due to one employee no longer taking county insurance.
The sheriff’s budget will increase slightly as a very old software program is currently being replaced with a multi-county system. Other than that, the sheriff’s budget will be pretty much the same, they said. And the budget will include, as it annually does, the regular rotation of two vehicles from the 10-vehicle fleet.
The county attorney’s budget will be pretty much the same, they said, with a slight increase in salaries and insurance.
For the jail budget, there are plans to add one more jailer.
Departments of the surveyor, weed superintendent, veterans support and handibus will remain about the same.
For the roads department, the commissioners seem to all be in favor for increasing the expenses for gravel and rock, and it was noted expenditures for the new year will likely include a tractor, mower and a motorgrader.
On the revenue side of the budget, $1.8 million of unused budgeted funds will be carried over to this year’s budget. Of that $500,000 will be placed in the cash reserves.
For the roads department, on the revenue side, they will be budgeting an influx of $25,000 in potential FEMA funds (federal dollars for road recovery efforts) – but everyone was doubtful those funds will be realized in this next year as there is so much flood recovery necessary in the state.
The commissioners said they felt good about the revenue line items “being true estimates” and noted that there will be no huge changes in this area.
Editor’s note: As the budget process continues, final numbers have not yet been made available. Those will be published when they become available.