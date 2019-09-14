YORK – County officials are in the process of putting together a list of priority bridge and road projects in preparation for bonding as the current bond issue (taken out years ago for the same purpose) is nearly paid off.
Over the past decade or so, the county board has done bond issues for major projects of that type – and once one bond issue is done, another is taken up.
The York County Commissioners have asked York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim to bring forward a list of projects that need to be done sooner than later – so they can determine just how large of a bond issue will be needed to cover the cost of the most important construction projects.
This week, he identified eight bridges in the county that he feels are the highest priority for replacement. All totaled, the work to do those eight bridges would be about $4.7 million.
He noted that the figure doesn’t include asphalt projects on blacktop roads that need attention. He said that list is being compiled, along with the estimated costs, and he will bring those to the county board in the near future.
“The current bonds will be paid off in April,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who has said he wants to see another bond issue as this is really the only financing tool they have to pay for such projects.
“We need to keep moving forward,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier, as far as getting projections and making preparations.
“We need to get engineering done so we know what the costs are going to be,” said Bamesberger. “And that would be for the bridges and asphalt work both. We need to move forward.”
“Harvey, you said only four bridges are fracture critical,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “What are the steps regarding the ones that need to be closed, and how are they classified?”
“The term of fracture critical says only two members are holding a bridge up,” Keim said. “As we inspect bridges and find more problems, the efficiency ratings go down. When it gets down to a rating of 2, then we need to close it, or rebuild it, something.”
“Are we close to any bridges in the county closing down?” Bulgrin asked.
Keim said, no, fortunately there are no bridges in the county that need to be closed at this time.
All the commissioners voted in favor of moving forward with engineering, determining projects, getting estimated costs and making plans for taking on these projects should another bond issue happen after the other one is retired.
