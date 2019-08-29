YORK - Behind the scenes and out of the public eye, Randy Doremus and his 25-plus colleagues at the York County Highway Department go about their routine daily duties. But here’s the trouble; this has been anything but a routine year.
Doremus, a 14-year county employee, serves as operations foreman under superintendent Harvey Keim. The department, he said, is some 27 people strong of which 12 are full-time motor grader operators who work under Doremus's direction.
Doremus schedules projects, makes sure dump trucks are where they're supposed to be on time, directs asphalt projects and, of course, much more.
He works in tandem with Keim in personnel matters and the two share the job of making certain aggregate materials are obtained in sufficient quantities, too. The latter task has been much more challenging this year because flood damage to roads and bridges statewide has placed extraordinarily high demand on limited supplies of those commodities.
The massive flooding in March held out much more destruction in other regions of Nebraska, however York County did not escape the carnage by any means.
"Since (the flooding) it's been hard to keep up" with road repair in no small part because "aggregate has been in short supply" for months.
"If you do work a road," he said, "you better have enough material to handle it."
It's been a daunting task to keep the folks who must rely daily upon those battered gravel roads from grumbling.
"For the most part the public is pretty understanding," he said, then added, "some not so much. It comes with the territory."
Doremus said the financial burdens of such pervasive and ongoing damage are many and complicated.
FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and NEMA (Nebraska Emergency Management Agency) are there to help with the spike in costs and they do, however jumping through all the government hoops takes time.
In the meanwhile, "The county board has to find money" to keep bills paid. Even then the best the county can hope to recover is 60 percent of the total tab.
Local taxpayers, he said, "Have got to cough up the rest. I tell ya, it's an ugly situation," however "the commissioners have been very understanding about the problems we've had here," he said. "They step up to the plate. When we need the help they're behind us."
Doremus admits he misses the days when, as a private contractor, he was able to personally dig in the dirt with massive machines to his heart’s content, but the county job offers more if something he didn't have when he was self-employed.
"I'm a people person," he commented. "I like dealing with people. I respect the input people give me."
Also, he said, "When I had my own business I couldn't afford" the quality of machinery the county maintains in its fleet. "We get to run the best equipment ever built."