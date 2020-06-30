YORK – Nearly two weeks ago, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County had reached 38.
The good news is that as of Sunday night, the number had only risen by three – to 41 – in that many days.
Right now, according to health officials, only three people are currently sick with COVID-19 in York County. A total of 38 people have fully recovered and 1,006 people have been tested.
The number of cumulative cases in the Four Corners Health District is at 138. Of that total, 12 cases are considered to be active with 125 full recoveries and one death.
Polk County has had 11 cases, all 11 have recovered. There have been 354 people tested in Polk County.
Butler County has had 52 cases – a number it has maintained for a week and a half – with 47 recoveries. A total of 591 people have been tested there.
Seward County has had 34 cases – with 29 recoveries. All totaled, 977 people have been tested in Seward County.
All these statistics are provided by the Four Corners Health District, which continues to monitor all cases, as well as tracing of contacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.