YORK – York County’s one- and six-year road/bridge public hearing will be held on Tuesday, at 9 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.
Each year – as mandated by law – county officials hear the proposed projects for the next year as presented by the highway superintendent.
The list will include culvert and bridge work that needs to be done in 2020.
The 6-year program lists projects that have been identified for the future. The six-year plan does not specify a timeframe – it simply means these are on the shelf for the future.
Also during Tuesday’s agenda for the county commissioners:
• The county board will revisit the previously tabled issue of upgrading the silent alarm system in the courthouse.
• The commissioners will revisit the previously tabled issue of allowing vending machines in the courthouse.
• Interfund transfers will be considered for the following: $25,000 from the general fund to the reappraisal fund; $70,000 from the inheritance fund to the general fund; and $4,847 from the general fund to the juvenile diversion fund.
• As the board of equalization, the commissioners will meet with York County Assessor Ann Charlton regarding property tax exemptions.
The public is encouraged to attend the county commissioners’ meeting, which is held in the new meeting chambers on the main floor of the courthouse. It is located between the sheriff’s department and the clerk’s office.
